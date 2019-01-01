About this product

CBD Inflammation Formula Size: 4oz Tube Strength: 1500mg 1500mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per serving Full-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc. Arnica, B6, MSM, and other beneficial molecules, terpenes, and amino acids 100% organic, USA grown/ processed, non-gmo, gluten free, and vegan Strength: 750mg, 750mg pre serving Enriched with high concentrations of CBD, Arnica, Vitamin B6, and MSM, our Inflammation Formula was designed with one goal in mind, recovery. Targeting inflammation caused by nerves, tendons, muscles and ligaments, every unique ingredient has a specific purpose: Arnica for white cell stimulation, Vitamin B6 to repair inflammatory and arthritic damage, and MSM for increased flexibility and absorption within cellular walls. Be proactive and help your body get back to its optimal performace as quickly as possible. Made with 100% USA grown and processed, non-GMO, organic hemp. Application: As with most products, recommended use will vary from person to person. Weight, size and severity of pain will impact needed amounts and user effectiveness. Intense inflammation pain may require more application, while minor inflammation may require less. Starting with a small amount and monitoring pain before applying a larger amount is encouraged. Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Coconut Oil, Cannabidol (CBD), Organic Arnica Flower Extract, Vitamin B6, Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), Histamine Dihydrochloride, Emulsifying Wax, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Glycerin, Sweet Basil Leaf Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Ravensara Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Organic Cypress Oil, Sweet Fennel Oil, Lemon Peel Oil, Lavendar Flower Oil, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbic Acid