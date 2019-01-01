 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. CBD Oil Drops for Horses; 30mL, Apple, 1500mg

by Nova West Supplies

CBD Oil Drops for Horses. Apple Flavor Bottle Size: 30mL Strength: 1500mg 50mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per serving Full-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc. Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids 100% organic, USA grown/ processed, non-gmo, gluten free, and vegan Ingredients: CBD, MCT Oil (extracted from coconut oil) & Apple Extract

Nova West Supplies is a one stop shop for all of your CBD needs for you & your pet for an all natural alternative. CBD Oil and essential oils have helped many, including our pets. Choose from our many products, including THC Free & less than 0.3% THC, CBD Products that consist of Tinctures, Pet Products, Oils, Shampoos, Vapes, etc. Our goal is to share information regarding CBD while providing honest, high quality options at reasonable prices.