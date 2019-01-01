About this product
CBD Oil Drops for Horses. Apple Flavor Bottle Size: 30mL Strength: 1500mg 50mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per serving Full-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc. Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids 100% organic, USA grown/ processed, non-gmo, gluten free, and vegan Ingredients: CBD, MCT Oil (extracted from coconut oil) & Apple Extract
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Nova West Supplies
Nova West Supplies is a one stop shop for all of your CBD needs for you & your pet for an all natural alternative. CBD Oil and essential oils have helped many, including our pets. Choose from our many products, including THC Free & less than 0.3% THC, CBD Products that consist of Tinctures, Pet Products, Oils, Shampoos, Vapes, etc. Our goal is to share information regarding CBD while providing honest, high quality options at reasonable prices.