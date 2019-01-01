About this product
The Concentrated Hemp Oil Sample Pack includes a 10ml bottle of all three original hemp blends created by Bluebird Botanicals — Hemp Classic 6x, Hemp Signature 6x, and Hemp Complete 6x, with a total of 1,500+mg cannabinoids in three different proprietary blends. GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT HEMP EXTRACTS: Because the extract used to make our oils is a full-spectrum extract, our hemp extracts contain over 80 different phyto-cannabinoids, including CBC, CBG, CBG-A, CBC-A, CBN and many others. In addition to the cannabinoids naturally present in our agricultural hemp extracts, there are also many other types of natural molecules such as amino acids, carbohydrates, vitamins (including B1, B2, B6, D), fatty acids (including omega 3 & 6), trace minerals (including iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium, potassium), beta-carotene, chlorophyll, flavonoids, ketones, nitrogenous compounds, alkanes, glycosides, pigments, water, and terpenes. The most common terpenes in our hemp extracts are Myrcene, Beta-caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Linalool, alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene, Nerolidol og Phytol, trans-alpha-Bergamotene, Limonene/ beta-Phellandrene (Co-elution), and alpha-Humulene.
