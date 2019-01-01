 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Concentrated Hemp Oil Sample Pack

Concentrated Hemp Oil Sample Pack

by Nova West Supplies

Write a review
Nova West Supplies Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Concentrated Hemp Oil Sample Pack

$109.95MSRP

About this product

The Concentrated Hemp Oil Sample Pack includes a 10ml bottle of all three original hemp blends created by Bluebird Botanicals — Hemp Classic 6x, Hemp Signature 6x, and Hemp Complete 6x, with a total of 1,500+mg cannabinoids in three different proprietary blends. GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT HEMP EXTRACTS: Because the extract used to make our oils is a full-spectrum extract, our hemp extracts contain over 80 different phyto-cannabinoids, including CBC, CBG, CBG-A, CBC-A, CBN and many others. In addition to the cannabinoids naturally present in our agricultural hemp extracts, there are also many other types of natural molecules such as amino acids, carbohydrates, vitamins (including B1, B2, B6, D), fatty acids (including omega 3 & 6), trace minerals (including iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium, potassium), beta-carotene, chlorophyll, flavonoids, ketones, nitrogenous compounds, alkanes, glycosides, pigments, water, and terpenes. The most common terpenes in our hemp extracts are Myrcene, Beta-caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Linalool, alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene, Nerolidol og Phytol, trans-alpha-Bergamotene, Limonene/ beta-Phellandrene (Co-elution), and alpha-Humulene.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Nova West Supplies Logo
Nova West Supplies is a one stop shop for all of your CBD needs for you & your pet for an all natural alternative. CBD Oil and essential oils have helped many, including our pets. Choose from our many products, including THC Free & less than 0.3% THC, CBD Products that consist of Tinctures, Pet Products, Oils, Shampoos, Vapes, etc. Our goal is to share information regarding CBD while providing honest, high quality options at reasonable prices.