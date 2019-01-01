About this product

RefillableExxus EX2 Oil Cartridge by Exxus Vape Size: 0.5ml Compatible with Exxus Vape Pens, and CBD Vape Oil Liquid Enjoy your favorite essential oil with the Exxus EX2 Oil Cartridge by Exxus Vape. As the next generation in a line of innovative oil cartridges, the Exxus Ex2 Oil Cartridge is not only durable but provides the perfect amount for flavorful vape sessions with a 0.5mL capacity tank. This designed cartridge is essential to the collection with a universal 510 threaded attachment. The Exxus EX2 Oil Cartridge by Exxus Vape is a petite cartridge, but don’t be fooled by its size, this powerhouse cartridge delivers an equally powerful performance. Constructed with premium high quality materials, the Exxus EX2 Oil Cartridge will not disappoint as its features a simplistic male design, 510 threaded attachment element, portability, and has a 0.5mL capacity. The Exxus Ex2 Oil Cartridge also has a flattened mouthpiece constructed of premium resilient plastic, making it both comfortable and durable as it delivers smooth, robust sessions. The bottom of the cartridge integrates a male designed 510 attachment piece. This count is the standard threading counterpart for Exxus batteries making it compatible with a several batteries. The top-quality materials used to craft this cartridge make the unit durable and able to carry through multiple sessions. The cartridge can easily be broken down into three separate parts allowing for worry-free maintenance. If you are looking for a simplistic designed, convenient and easy to use cartridge then the Exxus EX2 Oil Cartridge by Exxus Vape is the way to go.