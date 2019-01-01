About this product

Exxus Slim VV Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape Color: Pearl White CARTRIDGE NOT INCLUDED The Exxus Slim VV 380 mAh 510 Variable Voltage Battery by Exxus Vape is a pen style battery unit. This product is a great fit with many other products as it has a 510 attachment, a threading that is fairly common in the industry. The streamline design is an integral part of the piece. This makes it uncomplicated and user friendly. The Exxus Snap VV Glass Cartridge with Ceramic Coil by Exxus Vape is a mod that fits nicely with the Exxus Slim VV Battery. The ceramic coils, stainless steel core, and glass encasement create an idyllic heating environment. Users will always be treated to vapor dense draws with satisfying flavor. Using the Exxus Slim VV: Hold Button to Inhale Click 3 Times to Adjust Voltage While the Exxus Slim VV is compact, it still has an impressive list of features. This package comes with an instruction manual for quick reference. The single button activation brings it to maximum output power in ten seconds. Because of its adherence to simplicity, the one button is how voltage is adjusted as well. Three clicks allows users to adjust the voltage, two clicks preheats the device, and one click stops the device. There is a side display light that indicates what the voltage is at so vapers aren't left guessing. Blue means it's at 2.6V, green means it's at 3.2V, and red means it's at 4V. Click Twice to Preheat Your Oils Some users make be looking for a self contained unit. Exxus Vape has the Exxus Twist Concentrate Vaporizer. The activation button is clicked five times to turn the device on. Its voltage control feature is located at the bottom of the device and is twisted to alter the output. This allows for easy control and handling and has potential voltage options of anywhere between 3.2V and 4.8V. The dual coil quartz heating component help to create a perfectly tempered environment for concentrate vaporization. The end result is always a satisfying session.