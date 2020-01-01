 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Blue Dragon

by Novik Industries

Novik Industries Cannabis Flower Blue Dragon

Blue Dragon

Blue Dragon

Thought to have originated in California, Blue Dragon is a cross of two classic strains, the indica-dominant Blueberry and sativa-dominant Sour Diesel. The flowers of this strain often turn dark purple and are covered in bright orange pistils and white trichomes. Blue Dragon is usually potent, giving consumers an intensely euphoric feeling and heavy body buzz. Its aroma and flavor are what you might expect given its lineage: equal parts sour fuel and sweet berry.

About this brand

Portland Oregon based top shelf indoor cannabis producer