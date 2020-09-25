 Loading…
  5. Hemp Flower - White Whale CBG (3.5g)

Hemp Flower - White Whale CBG (3.5g)

by Nu-X® CBD

Nu-X® CBD Cannabis Flower Hemp Flower - White Whale CBG (3.5g)

About this product

Nu-X Loose Hemp CBG Flower 3.5 gram flower can Nitrogen sealed container to promote and preserve freshness Available in 4 strains for you to enjoy in your favorite medium Strain: White Whale CBG Flower: Frosty white trichomes characteristic to White Whale provide a bright and citrusy aroma, provoking a relaxed experience. Wind down into the weekend with White Whale CBG Flower from Nu-X. *No flavoring added. All reference to flavor notes are descriptive of the naturally occurring terpenes present in the hemp plant. In compliance with state law, this product cannot be sold or shipped to the following states: AK, DE, DC, HI, IA, KS, KY, LA, MS, NH, NY, OR, SD, TX

About this brand

Nu-X® was created with the mission of providing high-quality products for responsible adult consumers that set the standard for purity and consistency.