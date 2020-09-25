Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Nu-X Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls 1 gram hemp per pre-roll Packed in king-sized cone Available in 4 strains for you to enjoy Strain: Legendary CBD: Stemming from Kush genetics, Legendary's tart and floral notes will provide your evening a sense of Zen, calm and tranquility. Zen out with a Legendary CBD Pre-Roll from Nu-X. *No flavoring added. All reference to flavor notes are descriptive of the naturally occurring terpenes present in the hemp plant. In compliance with state law, this product cannot be sold or shipped to the following states: AK, DE, DC, HI, IA, KS, KY, LA, MS, NH, NY, OR, SD, TX
Be the first to review this product.