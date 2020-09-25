 Loading…
Hemp Pre-Roll - Legendary CBD (1g)

by Nu-X® CBD

Nu-X® CBD Cannabis Pre-rolls Hemp Pre-Roll - Legendary CBD (1g)

About this product

Nu-X Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls 1 gram hemp per pre-roll Packed in king-sized cone Available in 4 strains for you to enjoy Strain: Legendary CBD: Stemming from Kush genetics, Legendary's tart and floral notes will provide your evening a sense of Zen, calm and tranquility. Zen out with a Legendary CBD Pre-Roll from Nu-X. *No flavoring added. All reference to flavor notes are descriptive of the naturally occurring terpenes present in the hemp plant. In compliance with state law, this product cannot be sold or shipped to the following states: AK, DE, DC, HI, IA, KS, KY, LA, MS, NH, NY, OR, SD, TX

About this brand

Nu-X® CBD Logo
Nu-X® was created with the mission of providing high-quality products for responsible adult consumers that set the standard for purity and consistency.