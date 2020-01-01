Cream Boutiques-Chocolate Sorbet 50mg
by Curaleaf
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Each NUG Pop is infused with both 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBD through state-of-the-art nano-emulsion technology, which maximizes bioavailability. In other words, you can expect to feel the effects of these icy treats in about 10 minutes. NUG Pops are made with all-natural fruit purees and sweetened with agave. They can be eaten on the spot upon purchase, or stored in home freezers for a refreshing treat at any time. NUG Pops come in five flavors reminiscent of restaurant-quality desserts and cocktails: Blackberry Pineapple, Raspberry Pomegranate, Salted Caramel Apple, Prickly Pear Margarita, Watermelon Lychee Lemonade.
Be the first to review this product.