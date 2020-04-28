Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
BLACKJACK Live Resin by NUG premium. [Black Domina x Jack Herer] Similar to its parents this powerful indica leaning hybrid exhibits a unique flavor and aroma of sweet pine with notes of lemon and earthy spiciness. Black Jack boasts powerful cerebral effects with a boost of creative energy followed by body relaxing high that will drift you into a long lasting state of bliss.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.