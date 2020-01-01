 Loading…
Indica

Forbidden Fruit

by NUG

About this strain

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie's musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie's loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit's deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

NUG, Inc. is a premier, state-licensed, and vertically-integrated California cannabis company. From its patented cutting-edge technology, to its award-winning branded products and dedication to equity and community involvement, NUG's leaders are pioneers and innovators in the cannabis industry, having established an industrywide standard for handcrafted, organic seed to sale cannabis cultivation and manufacturing. Founded in 2014, NUG continues to expand and diversify its portfolio, which includes world-class R&D, state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and distillation facilities, one of California's largest wholesale cannabis distributors, and the new, unparalleled NUG retail store experience.