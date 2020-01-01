 Loading…
Hybrid

SFV OG

by NUG

About this strain

SFV OG

SFV OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

NUG, Inc. is a premier, state-licensed, and vertically-integrated California cannabis company. From its patented cutting-edge technology, to its award-winning branded products and dedication to equity and community involvement, NUG’s leaders are pioneers and innovators in the cannabis industry, having established an industrywide standard for handcrafted, organic seed to sale cannabis cultivation and manufacturing. Founded in 2014, NUG continues to expand and diversify its portfolio, which includes world-class R&D, state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and distillation facilities, one of California’s largest wholesale cannabis distributors, and the new, unparalleled NUG retail store experience.