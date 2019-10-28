 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The Fudd

by Nugreen

The Fudd by Nugreen

CinderAdmin

This strain is very euphoric and uplifting. It also kind of has slightly motivating and focusing effects. I would recommend this for any daytime smoker.

Nugreen