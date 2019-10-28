CinderAdmin
on October 28th, 2019
This strain is very euphoric and uplifting. It also kind of has slightly motivating and focusing effects. I would recommend this for any daytime smoker.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Fudd by Nugreen
on October 28th, 2019
This strain is very euphoric and uplifting. It also kind of has slightly motivating and focusing effects. I would recommend this for any daytime smoker.