Purple Rain Carb Cap Dabber by Magizle Glass
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The NugSmasher X PUSH BUTTON plug n play Rosin Extraction System features the precise amount of automatic controlled pressure with one touch operation. The 4” x 4” inch heated extraction plates will give you the ability to extract up-to 14g at one press. Nugsmasher X is a Simple and effortless way to extract concentrates in minutes with a push of a button and yes, it comes with the NugSmasher lifetime warranty and industry leading customer service! One touch automatic operation up and down Accurate Digital Temperature Control NS710 Capable of extracting up to 14 grams at once NugSmasher X bag, One size bag fits all (3g-14g) comes in 4 different micron sizes Pressure to surface area matched for the perfect flower rosin extraction every time (900 Material PSI – with use of NugSmasher X bag) Precision extraction plate alignment rods & bearings Industrial powder coat finish Made out of USA Solid Structural Steel & Aluminum Large 4″ x 4″ Smash Plates Dual Heating Elements (160W ea) 120v/240v 50Hz/60Hz 240v heater options Industrial Rubber machine feet Circuit Protection Made in America Guaranteed for Life
Be the first to review this product.