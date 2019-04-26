 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Nugsmasher XP

Nugsmasher XP

by NugSmasher

$1,496.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Nugsmasher Xp The (expert edition) specs will be: 6"x4" heated plates LED lighted, extraction capable of 9500 PSI at the heat plates with a fluid pressure gauge for Expert extractors. Unit provides for exact consistent results and capable of one full ounce per extraction, comes ready to use out of the crate. This unit will be priced at $1496.00 and we are taking pre orders for Sept 1st delivery . Pre order deposit is $800.00.

Nugsmasher

Purchased a Nugsmasher Xp after owning a Pure Pressure and Rosin Tech and hands down better yield results and reliability. I would highly recomend!!

Sigh7011

Purchased a Nugsmasher XP 3 months ago this machine works amazing. I was very impressed with the quality of construction and attention to detail on this machine, not to mention it has a lifetime warranty which nobody in this industry comes close to touching. I have gotten close to 30% yields with some strains and it couldn't be simpler to operate. I also wanted to mention i don't think i have ever dealt with a company that is more professional and genuinely determined to take care of their customers.

Alan Peet

This is a great deal for those who require clean, quality extracts! Great customer service and the press is amazing. I give it 5 stars overall for the press and service. From the beginning they were very helpful and even continue to assist with questions along the way. It is very simple to use, it is plug in and GO like they say and I love the gauge. I would recommend to anyone interested AND it comes with a lifetime warranty. Also built in the USA. Cheers

About this brand

NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.