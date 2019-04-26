Nugsmasher
on April 26th, 2019
Purchased a Nugsmasher Xp after owning a Pure Pressure and Rosin Tech and hands down better yield results and reliability. I would highly recomend!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Nugsmasher Xp The (expert edition) specs will be: 6"x4" heated plates LED lighted, extraction capable of 9500 PSI at the heat plates with a fluid pressure gauge for Expert extractors. Unit provides for exact consistent results and capable of one full ounce per extraction, comes ready to use out of the crate. This unit will be priced at $1496.00 and we are taking pre orders for Sept 1st delivery . Pre order deposit is $800.00.
on April 26th, 2019
Purchased a Nugsmasher Xp after owning a Pure Pressure and Rosin Tech and hands down better yield results and reliability. I would highly recomend!!
on April 7th, 2018
Purchased a Nugsmasher XP 3 months ago this machine works amazing. I was very impressed with the quality of construction and attention to detail on this machine, not to mention it has a lifetime warranty which nobody in this industry comes close to touching. I have gotten close to 30% yields with some strains and it couldn't be simpler to operate. I also wanted to mention i don't think i have ever dealt with a company that is more professional and genuinely determined to take care of their customers.
on April 7th, 2018
This is a great deal for those who require clean, quality extracts! Great customer service and the press is amazing. I give it 5 stars overall for the press and service. From the beginning they were very helpful and even continue to assist with questions along the way. It is very simple to use, it is plug in and GO like they say and I love the gauge. I would recommend to anyone interested AND it comes with a lifetime warranty. Also built in the USA. Cheers