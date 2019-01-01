About this product
Our 6" x 7" Rosin Collection Plate made from T6 6061 aircraft grade aluminum is designed to fit easily in your freezer to chill down for hassle free collection of your rosin from the parchment paper (or other material used). Helps take previously "impossible to collect" rosin to a low enough temp to turn into tacky shatter in most cases allowing you to easily collect it with your collection tool of choice.
NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.