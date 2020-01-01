 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Doc's OG

by NUHI Distribution

About this strain

Doc's OG

Doc's OG
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

An award-winning strain from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Doc's OG is a cross of the famously potent Face Off OG and their very own Rare Dankness #1. With OG genetics shining through, consumers can expect a piney fuel-flavored strain with dense trichome-drenched buds that blanket the room with its diesel scent. Doc's OG produces a high that goes straight to the head then leaves you in a state of full-body relaxation.

