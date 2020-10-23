1:1 Harmony Tablets 100mg 40-pack
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Our CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. Now available in a convenient, plant-based softgel. Precisely dosed at 15mg each. Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, Cassava Root Extract, Purified Water, Vegetable Glycerin Fast & Free 2-3 day shipping for all orders within the USA.
Be the first to review this product.