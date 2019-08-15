NicholasPayne on August 15th, 2019

We've been using NuLeaf daily for a year or more and have had terrific results for (between the two of us) anxiety, pain (sports injuries, repetitive motion, osteoarthritis, etc.) and an autoimmune inflammatory disease. It's very helpful on all counts and is a much more desirable alternative to the other medications we've been using - dependent upon - for years. Bear in mind that its effects are not immediate. They increase very gradually and are unnoticeable early on. We're using between 30 and 60 mg per day, under the tongue. And for pain, we've found it useful to boost the THC slightly - not enough to get high - using a tincture we make. Just a dropper-full per bottle, mixed in. It's not the cheapest on the market, but for our money, it's the best.