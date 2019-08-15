 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by NuLeaf Naturals

1450mg Full Spectrum Organic CBD Oil

-All natural, raw, with no additives or preservatives -Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown on select farms in Colorado, USA -100% Organic; NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used Our CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. We strive to only deliver the highest grade products in their most pure and simple form.

NicholasPayne

We've been using NuLeaf daily for a year or more and have had terrific results for (between the two of us) anxiety, pain (sports injuries, repetitive motion, osteoarthritis, etc.) and an autoimmune inflammatory disease. It's very helpful on all counts and is a much more desirable alternative to the other medications we've been using - dependent upon - for years. Bear in mind that its effects are not immediate. They increase very gradually and are unnoticeable early on. We're using between 30 and 60 mg per day, under the tongue. And for pain, we've found it useful to boost the THC slightly - not enough to get high - using a tincture we make. Just a dropper-full per bottle, mixed in. It's not the cheapest on the market, but for our money, it's the best.

Our vision is to pave the way for a line of cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. Our ultimate goal is to help people, and their loved ones, live a happier, healthier life.