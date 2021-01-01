About this product
Our Delta 8 THC oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. Available in 225-1500mg Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil Fast & Free 2-3 day shipping for all orders within the USA. Disclaimer: To maintain compliance with regulations regarding Delta 8 THC, this product does not ship internationally or to the following US states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah. Do not operate heavy machinery when using this product.
About this brand
NuLeaf Naturals
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.