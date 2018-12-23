AdrianaSimpson
on December 23rd, 2018
Since Josie( my dog) started using CBD, she seems like a different dog. Out of all the other brands I tried, NuRich has provided the best information and their products stays consistent. Great product.
Our ALL-NEW All Natural Freeze-Dried Chicken are perfect for dogs! Made with only fresh, whole, single-sourced USDA animal protein, these new treats are carefully formulated with your furry friend’s health in mind. These all-natural treats are sourced, made, and packaged in the USA from free-range chicken from Midwestern farms. We freeze dry these treats from the raw state, and they contain no added synthetics or vitamins and minerals – just pure, natural goodness. All NuRich CBD pet products are created under the strictest standards. NuRich CBD Treats are produced with only 100% food grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers. NuRich's irresistibly delicious biscuits are not only tasty but offer the benefits of hemp CBD in a healthy and holistic way. You can rest easy knowing that you’re providing your furry friend the best of the best. Ingredients: USDA Chicken, CBD Hemp oil, and Vitamin E Each 3oz bag contains approximately 150mg of full spectrum phytocannabinoids. Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
on December 3rd, 2018
Great Products. My Dog Loves These. Looking forward to other flavors.
on November 28th, 2018
My dog is very picky and only eats certain things. I've tried almost everything including Veterinarian recommended products and still nothing. Then I found NuRich and ordered their trial size bag and my dog ate them all in the first week. Not only that, but my dog seems more calm and less stressed when I come home to walk him. Thank you NuRich. You have the best treats on the market!