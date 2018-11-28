NuRich
on November 28th, 2018
I've seen significant reduction in my dog's anxiety levels when I come after work since I've started rewarding him with NuRich's treats. Thank you NuRich for caring about my dog as much as I do!
Our ALL-NEW All Natural Freeze-Dried Salmon Treats are PURRRFECT for both cats and dogs! Made with only fresh, whole, single-sourced USDA animal protein, these new treats are carefully formulated with your furry friend’s health in mind. These all-natural treats are sourced, made, and packaged in the USA from wild-caught Alaskan salmon. We freeze dry these treats from the raw state, and they contain no added synthetics or vitamins and minerals – just pure, natural goodness. Ingredients: Alaskan Salmon, CBD Hemp oil, and Vitamin E All NuRich CBD pet products are created under the strictest standards. NuRich CBD Treats are produced with only 100% food grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers. NuRich's irresistibly delicious biscuits are not only tasty but offer the benefits of hemp CBD in a healthy and holistic way. You can rest easy knowing that you’re providing your furry friend the best of the best. Each 1oz bag contains approximately 50mg of full-spectrum phytocannabinoids. Each 3oz bag contains approximately 150mg of full spectrum phytocannabinoids. Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
on November 28th, 2018
