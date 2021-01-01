50 Piece Premium CBD Dog Treats 250mg- Cheddar cheese flavor
About this product
CBD Dog Treats Biscuit 50pc – Cheddar Cheese Flavor Our 250mg Cheddar Cheese CBD Dog Treats are made with premium CBD isolates and infused with amino acids, B-Complex vitamins, vitamin D and E, calcium, folic acid, and minerals. Crunch action helps remove loose particles and tartar, supporting healthy teeth and gums, fortified with vitamins and minerals to support your pal’s overall health. Perks: Cheddar Cheese Flavored 0% THC Fortified with Vitamins & Minerals Supporting Healthy Teeth & Gums Grain-free CBD treats with real cheddar cheese Ingredients: Pea Flour, Chicken Meal, Pork Meal, Pea Protein, Dried Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Natural Flavors, Added Color (FD&C Yellow 6) Vitamin A Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin E Supplement, Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Copper Sulfate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Mononitrate, Manganese Sulfate, Zinc Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Cobalt Carbonate, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Mixed Tocopherols (preservative) Rosemary Extract, Green Tea Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate.
About this brand
NuTeir Hemp
