CBDA ASHWAGANDHA L-THEANINE GUMMIES (30MG, 30CT)

by NuTeir

About this product

CBDA Ashwagandha L-Theanine Gummies CBDA Gummies provide the body with a day’s worth of essential vitamins along with a generous amount of cannabidiol with the benefits with Ashwagandha. Of course, this hemp extract is totally free of THC. Also, it provides you with a diverse array of compounds derived from hemp that all offer their own spectacular properties to the body while sharing a synergistic relationship with one another for more efficacy and bioavailability. The vitamins in this formula absorb easily into the body as they are derived from food sources that interact with the body’s cells. Gummies contain a 100% all-natural, plant-based formula. It is gentle on the body and easy to digest, without overwhelming the system with too much sugar. The formula is totally vegan, making this product more inclusive than most of what’s on the market today. Natural CBDA Multivitamins come in a 30-count jar, with 30 milligrams of pure, lab-tested and Colorado-derived hemp per piece. The elderberry flavor is a treat for the taste buds, and you’ll truly enjoy taking each and every dose as part of your daily routine. Highlights: Elderberry Flavored Gummies No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Sweeteners. 0% THC Vegan & Natural Ingredients: Sugar Tapioca Syrup Water Pectin Blend All Natural Flavoring and coloring Citric Acid Hemp Derived Cannabinoids FDA: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Therefore, this product is not intended to diagnose, create, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition, or are taking any medication. Keep out of reach from children. Free shipping to 48 contiguous states, Doctor formulated, QR codes for lab tests, FDA compliant labels

About this brand

NuTeir Logo
NuTeir’s home is in Athens, Texas. Our products are made and distributed right out of the USA. Even better, if you live in the Athens area, visit our online store you can get delivery straight to your home!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review