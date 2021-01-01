 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. NuTeir Hemp Delta-8 cartridge

NuTeir Hemp Delta-8 cartridge

by NuTeir

About this product

1ml Delta 8 THC Vape Cart 900MG 6 Awesome flavors- Skywalker, Pineapple Express, Blue Dream, and Berry Gelato, Caribbean Dream Black Berry Kush. This Delta 8 product is Hemp derived. Introducing the newest cannabinoid to hit the market by the storm. With pure concentrate of Delta 8 @ 92% and 99%. No fillers and natural terpenes. 510 thread cartridge 1ML Ceramic Coil for the best delivery Glass and stainless steel Testing at 92%+ (920 mg+) min Ingredients: Pure Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid oil and natural Terperes (varies by flavor).

About this brand

NuTeir’s home is in Athens, Texas. Our products are made and distributed right out of the USA. Even better, if you live in the Athens area, visit our online store you can get delivery straight to your home!

