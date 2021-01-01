NuTeir Hemp Delta-8 cartridge
About this product
1ml Delta 8 THC Vape Cart 900MG 6 Awesome flavors- Skywalker, Pineapple Express, Blue Dream, and Berry Gelato, Caribbean Dream Black Berry Kush. This Delta 8 product is Hemp derived. Introducing the newest cannabinoid to hit the market by the storm. With pure concentrate of Delta 8 @ 92% and 99%. No fillers and natural terpenes. 510 thread cartridge 1ML Ceramic Coil for the best delivery Glass and stainless steel Testing at 92%+ (920 mg+) min Ingredients: Pure Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid oil and natural Terperes (varies by flavor).
About this brand
NuTeir
