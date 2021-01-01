About this product

Delta 8 Flower – Sour Diesel Our delta 8 flower in Sour Diesel offers the glorious properties of this iconic strain which have been enhanced with the mildly psychoactive effects from the delta 8 THC. Delta 8 is a unique cannabinoid that has both uplifting and relaxing properties, and pairs beautifully with the terpene profile responsible for the effects of Sour Diesel. This flower is completely clean and unprocessed, offering top-shelf quality without any additives whatsoever. It offers a 13% delta 8 and 5% CBD blend carefully developed to promote the perfect balance of properties, while the flower itself has been infused with delta 8 using advanced methods that yield a cleaner and more consistent product. You will not find delta 8 flower of this quality anywhere else but here! Highlights: Sativa Relaxation Concentration Increased energy without the edge Suggested Use: Smoke vape Cook bake Nose: Delta 8 Sour Diesel gets its name from its extremely pungent diesel-like flavor