About this product
Our high potency, Extra strength, whole-plant CBD Salve is carefully extracted using the CO2 method to bring you a high-quality product at a price anyone can afford. Our high potency, extra strength, CBD SALVE is 3rd party lab tested for potency and purity to assure safe usage. We stand by our high potency premium quality full-spectrum CBD products. This product is available in 500mg, extra strength. Our high potency CBD SALVE is made with whole-plant CBD extracts and with all natural-organic materials. Based on research, it’s recommended to apply the CBD SALVE to the affected area as often as needed. *For legal restrictions, we can’t make claims about specific health benefits of CBD. We recommend speaking to your doctor for more information about CBD and its benefits. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program. *All products contain less then .3% of THC.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.