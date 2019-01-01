 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 500mg Full-spectrum CBD Vape

500mg Full-spectrum CBD Vape

by Nutonic CBD

Write a review
Nutonic CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 500mg Full-spectrum CBD Vape
Nutonic CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 500mg Full-spectrum CBD Vape
Nutonic CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 500mg Full-spectrum CBD Vape
Nutonic CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 500mg Full-spectrum CBD Vape

$65.00MSRP

About this product

500mg Personal CBDifuzer Vape The personal CBDifuzer have no chemical filters. It has the natural taste of hemp oil with a combination of organic essential oils and terpenes. It is safe, pure and natural. The CBDifuzers are a great way to enjoy the benifits of CBD. It has a great potency so you will not have to puff a thousand times. *For legal restrictions, we can’t make claims about specific health benefits of CBD. We recommend speaking to your doctor for more information about CBD and its benefits. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program. *All products contain less then .3% of THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Nutonic CBD Logo
We are family owned and operated business. We started in this industry with the idea of helping people by educating them on the benefits of cannabidiol and to bring a quality product at an affordable price in this market place. Our hemp is grown on a domestic farm in Oregon with no pesticides, herbicide or chemicals and is extracted with the highest quality of standards to ensure it is safe for consumption. We do not believe in extracting our CBD using any solvents or chemicals and the CO2 method is really the only way to ensure clean product. All of our products have been 3rd party lab tested in three separate phases, first our hemp is tested by our cultivators in Oregon, secondly our product is tested at the stage of extraction and the last stage of 3rd party lab testing is done with the finish product. Nutonic Inc. Thanks so much for visiting our online store. Our team is excited to provide you with an impeccable online shopping experience and remains available to assist at any time. If you have questions, comments or concerns about your order or the content found within this website, please feel free to contact us via telephone or email and one of our experienced team members will get back to you right away. Again, thanks for visiting our store and we look forward to serving you in the future.