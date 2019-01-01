 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Sleep - 750mg Dissolving Tablets w/melatonin

CBD Sleep - 750mg Dissolving Tablets w/melatonin

by NutraCanna™

Write a review
NutraCanna™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Sleep - 750mg Dissolving Tablets w/melatonin

$74.00MSRP

About this product

Our new and improved sleep tablets allows the option of using CBD for sleep by allowing the user to place the tablet under the tongue before bedtime and allowing it to dissolve before swallowing. Our new tablet formula now contains 25 MGs of CBD in each tablet and we've also added a natural citrus flavor which activates your saliva glades allowing the tablet to dissolve quickly into your bloodstream.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

NutraCanna™ Logo
At NutraCanna™, we are dedicated to supplying our customers with the highest quality of CBD-Infused Hemp Derived Natural Products and Nutraceuticals.