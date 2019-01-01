Prana PM Bundle (Bundle Includes Prana AM Drops, Prana Aromatherapy Roll-On, & Free Shipping!)
by Nutrimed Prana HempWrite a review
About this product
Our hemp products are developed to assist in pain reduction, anxiety inflammation, arthritis, various disorders, insomnia, and many other conditions. Embrace Your Daily Health Our medical experts have formulated this supplement with the following benefits: Natural sleep aid for those suffering from insomnia. Convenient drop application for easy use. 100% chemical free. Aids in the support of inflammation reduction. Fast-acting ingredients. Promotes Healthy cell function and joint health. 100% natural, non-GMO, vegetarian and gluten-free. Our award-winning, essential oil-based, the transdermal line of roll-on products are designed to provide targeted and large surface relief. Aromatherapy roll-ons are derived entirely from plants, are 100% chemical free, non-greasy and are absorbed quickly into the skin. Our Liquid Concentrated delivery system maximizes the amount Hemp Oil Extract giving your body the best possible chance of getting the full medicinal benefits of Hemp, unlike pills that mostly pass through your system. PRANA Hemp products are plant-based, condition-specific blends that are available in various delivery methods. Our whole plant medicinal products are hypoallergenic and lab tested for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, and microbes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.