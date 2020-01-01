SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
$50.00MSRP
This evened terpene combination evokes a settled and restful state while putting the body at ease. The blueberry flavor profile exudes a cool, refreshing and calming aroma that floods the senses. The terpene limonene sets a meditative tone while balancing caryophyllene and linalool that brighten both body and mood. A small portion of humulene is injected into the blend to provide kinetic and lively energy which enriches the effects and creates a truly self-soothing high. Potency Results: THC: 71.82%, CBD: 8.53% Prominent Terpenes: Limonene, myrcene, caryohpyllene, linalool, humulene. *Individual batch testing on products may vary.
