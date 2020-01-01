SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Those in search of full-bodied relief and sensation will enjoy the amplifying effects of this blend. You will feel physical serenity wash through your body, from top to bottom and inside and out. The unique wild grade flavoring creates an intriguing taste, full of aroma without being overwhelming. The terpene composition is mostly myrcene creating a dominant body calming sensation. Terpes like caryophellene and pinene amplify the warming, soothing and relaxing sensitiveness of this blend that enhances focus and amplifies touch. Lastly, linalool and humulene loose then body and allow alleviation to ensue. Potency Results: THC: 69.88%, CBD: 8.55% Prominent Terpenes: Myrcene, caryophyllene, pinene, humulene, linalool *Individual batch testing on products may vary.
Be the first to review this product.