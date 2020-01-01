SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$50.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Attentive minds will enjoy this hybrid’s ability to deliver sharp, cognitive focus while calming the body and lifting the spirit. It’s designed to make you feel present and at ease. This tropical flavor profile will evoke feelings of calm as if you were on vacation. The terpene myrcene lays a calming foundation upon inhalation while pinene and caryophyllene simultaneously uplift and allow the mind to feel at ease. Limonene inspires creative introspection while the body remains feeling active, rounding out this blend’s balanced effects. Potency Results: THC: 70.85%, CBD: 8.40% Prominent Terpenes: Myrcene, pinene, caryophyllene, limonene, humulene *Individual batch testing on products may vary.
Be the first to review this product.