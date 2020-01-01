SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
$50.00MSRP
Active minds will find motivation and focus in this stimulating oil. It offers a boost to will power and energizes the mind while also providing a sense of controlled calm. The tangerine citrus flavor is a pleasant jolt to the taste buds, enlivening the senses with its bright profile. The terpene terpinolene sets a meditative tone and combines with caryophyllene for a sensation of uplifted reflection. Myrcene provides a calming sensation, while humulene and pinene keep your mind alert and focused, primed to experience your world in high definition. Potency Results: THC: 71.64%, CBD: 10.34% Prominent Terpenes: Terpinolene, caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene, pinene
