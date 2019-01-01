Banana Cream Cartridge 1g
by NW KINDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Encased within these golden drops of goodness is a semi-translucent, 99% pure decarboxylated and distilled THC sap. With unmatched purity and sheer versatility, distillate oils provide a clean and potent product that is perfectly matched with our CCELL Cartridges to provide an excellent on-the-go choice for the discerning user.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Banana Cream OG
Banana Cream OG is grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.