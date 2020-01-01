Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Encased within these golden drops of goodness is a semi-translucent, 99% pure decarboxylated and distilled THC sap. With unmatched purity and sheer versatility, distillate oils provide a clean and potent product that is perfectly matched with our CCELL Cartridges to provide an excellent on-the-go choice for the discerning user.
