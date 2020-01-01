 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Big Smooth Distillate Cartridge 1g

by NW KIND

NW KIND Concentrates Cartridges Big Smooth Distillate Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Big Smooth

Big Smooth
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.      

About this brand

We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you. Love the kind that is your kind. NW KIND. NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product. We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis. And we’re having a damn good time doing it!