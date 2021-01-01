Blackberry Diesel Platinum Shatter 1g
SATIVA 74.90% THC / 4.28% Terps
NW KIND
Blackberry Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
- Pinene
Blackberry Diesel is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Plushberry. This sativa mainly takes after its Sour Diesel parent, inheriting that signature fuel aroma and potently blissful cerebral effects. Its tangy flavor is sweetened by the ripe berry flavors of its Plushberry parent. Tinted with lavender and purple hues, Blackberry Diesel is almost as pleasant to the eyes as it is to the nose.
