  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Burkle Cartridge 1g

Burkle Cartridge 1g

by NW KIND

Burkle

Burkle

Burkle, 3rd place winner of Best Indica Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Granddaddy Purple (though some claim it to be Purple Urkle based on the name). The result is a powerfully relaxing indica that consumes the body with calming effects that ease away pain and induce sleep. Burkle is great for a lazy evening at home, but not so great for being productive. Its sweet flavor profile is a blend of spiced licorice aromas and an earthy peppermint aftertaste. This strain is known to produce a case of the munchies which makes it a good choice for those suffering from a lack of an appetite.

We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you. Love the kind that is your kind. NW KIND. NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product. We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis. And we’re having a damn good time doing it!