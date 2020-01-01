Cascade Chronic Live Resin Terp Sauce 1g
About this product
An extract as close to the flower as it gets in cartridge form. The trick to preserving maximum terpenes and providing luxurious flavors is to extract the concentrate straight from live plant material! That’s right, Live Resin is taken from plants during their peak harvest! It doesn’t get much fresher than that.
