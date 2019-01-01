Cherry Kush Shatter 1g
About this product
The best ingredients create the best extracts. We use organic flower, trimmings, and live resin material supplemented by exceptional, local, organic gardens to achieve the standards those in the know have come to expect from NW Kind.
About this strain
Cherry Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Myrcene
A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.