Critical Mass Shatter 1g
by NW KIND
About this product
The best ingredients create the best extracts. We use organic flower, trimmings, and live resin material supplemented by exceptional, local, organic gardens to achieve the standards those in the know have come to expect from NW Kind
About this strain
Critical Mass
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity.