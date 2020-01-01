 Loading…
  Forbidden Fruit Cured Resin Cartridge 1g
Indica

Forbidden Fruit Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

by NW KIND

Forbidden Fruit Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie's musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie's loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit's deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

NW KIND

We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you. NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product. We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest's KINDEST cannabis.