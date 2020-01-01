Gorilla Snacks Cartridge 1g
by NW KIND
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Encased within these golden drops of goodness is a semi-translucent, 99% pure decarboxylated and distilled THC sap. With unmatched purity and sheer versatility, distillate oils provide a clean and potent product that is perfectly matched with our CCELL Cartridges to provide an excellent on-the-go choice for the discerning user.
About this strain
Gorilla Snacks
Gorilla Snacks by Heroes of The Farm is an odoriferous passion project that combines two extremely resinous strains. Its lineage is a mixture of GG4 and Guinness, a Scooby Snacks F3 backcross that took well over a year to develop. This strain naturally creates an abundance of trichomes, giving the plant a stunning appearance. Gorilla Snacks has a strong aroma with pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness. Enjoy Gorilla Snacks when you have some free time, as this strain’s powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity.