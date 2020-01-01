 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Grape Gas Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

Grape Gas Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

by NW KIND

Write a review
NW KIND Concentrates Cartridges Grape Gas Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

HYBRID 80.40% THC / 3.72% TERPS Grown By Mr. Nice Guy

About this brand

NW KIND Logo
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you. NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product. We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review