The best ingredients create the best extracts. We use organic flower, trimmings, and live resin material supplemented by exceptional, local, organic gardens to achieve the standards those in the know have come to expect from NW Kind.
Green Goddess
Green Goddess is an indica-dominant hybrid that descends from Skunk #1 and Sweet Leaf Indica. With an aroma that blends notes of rose with ruby red grapefruit, this hybrid offers a divine flavor profile that brings justice to her name. Crystal-coated emerald buds are wrapped with vibrant amber hairs in a display as enticing as Green Goddess’ fragrance. Blissful euphoria rushes through the mind, bringing with it a surge of focus and intrigue while eradicating life’s stressors.