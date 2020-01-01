Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Professor P of Dynasty Genetics, Huckleberry Diesel is the result of a Sour Diesel preservation project. By crossing a pre-1999 Sour Diesel mother with an Oregon Huckleberry father, Huckleberry Diesel results in a potent hybrid with mostly sedative body effects and slight cerebral effects, depending on the phenotype. It has diesel and berry flavors and more of a fuel-driven aroma, and buds are drenched in trichomes with hues that resemble purple diamonds once ground up.