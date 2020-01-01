Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
A cross of Girl Scout Cookies (Forum cut) and Snowman OG, Kid N’ Kookies by Kid N' Blaze is a collaboration between Fresno, CA breeders Loud Seeds, and Christopher “Kid” Reid, better known as one half of the famous ‘90s rap duo “Kid n’ Play.” As a potent indica-dominant hybrid testing at over 22% THC, Kid N’ Kookies has a heavy, sedating high that can provide relief from pain, nausea, migraines, and insomnia. The flavor is much like the “cookie” taste of GSC with undertones of pine.