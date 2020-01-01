Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
INDICA THC: 73.12% / TERPS: 5.54% Grown By Alibi
Coming from the Cookies Fam, London Poundcake is said to be a cross of Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. The cross offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. Expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch.