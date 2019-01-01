Mango Sapphire Nug Run 1g
About this product
That’s right BUDS! Flowers are full of trichomes that are amazingly terpene-rich when compared to traditional trim material. These extracts are known for a cleaner flavor that is often more potent. After trying these Nug Run extracts, it’s likely that you’ll become an “oil snob” and may never go back!
About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Mango Sapphire is a complex indica-dominant cross with Bubba’s Gift, OG Kush, and Afghan genetics. Dense green buds contrast beautifully with its stark white trichomes and orange pistils. Mango Sapphire is deliciously fruity in aroma and flavor, with notes of exotic fruits like coconut, mango, and citrus.